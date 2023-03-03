Justin Bieber cancels last of Justice world tour dates set for 2023

TORONTO - Justin Bieber is wiping the last of his Justice tour dates from the calendar.

A run of concerts that include stops in Europe, the United States and Australia all changed to a "cancelled" status on Ticketmaster this week.

His website also no longer carries mention of any tour dates.

Representatives for both the Stratford, Ont.-raised pop singer and tour promoter AEG Presents did not respond to requests for comment.

The cancellations come after some dates on the tour's North American leg were scrapped last year in order for Bieber to deal with the health effects of his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis. Two Toronto shows were affected.

Bieber showed fans on Instagram how the condition left half of his face temporarily paralyzed. He resumed his tour mid-summer before pulling out again, saying the concerts "took a real toll" on him.