Justin Turner Will Not Be Punished for World Series Celebration

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner will not be disciplined by Major League Baseball.

The league launched an investigation after Turner ran on the field to celebrate the World Series win with his Dodgers teammates after being pulled from Game 7 following a positive COVID-19 test.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred says Turner was encouraged to return to the field by teammates and believed he had permission from the Dodgers.

Turner has since apologized for his actions.