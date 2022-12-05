Justin Verlander signs with New York Mets

(New York, NY) -- Star pitcher Justin Verlander is signing with the New York Mets.

The deal is reportedly worth 86-million-dollars over two years.

This comes after former Mets pitcher Jacob DeGrom signed with the Texas Rangers last week.

Verlander will once again be on the same pitching staff as Max Scherzer after being teammates in Detroit with the Tigers.

He's coming off a season in which he won his third Cy Young award and second World Series ring with the Houston Astros.

— with files from MetroSource