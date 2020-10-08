Justin Williams Announces Retirement

Longtime NHL'er and former Plymouth Whalers Jr. Justin Williams in hanging up his skates.

Williams said, "Since I first broke into the league a day after my 19th birthday back in 2000, this game has brought me so much that I will never be able to repay it."

"The countless experiences, relationships, lessons and hardships will remain with me forever as I move on to the next stage of my life.

I've never once taken for granted the privilege it is to be able to play a game for a living, and that is probably why I was able to play it professionally for as long as I have."



Williams, 39, recorded 797 points (320g, 477a) in 1,264 career NHL games with the Hurricanes, Flyers, Kings and Capitals. He is a three-time Stanley Cup Champion, winning titles with Carolina in 2006 and Los Angeles in 2012 and 2014.

Williams also won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2014, awarded to the most valuable player during the playoffs. The 6'1", 184-pound forward tallied 316 points (128g, 188a) in 449 career games with the Hurricanes, ranking sixth in team history (since relocation) in goals and assists and eighth in points.

He is one of nine players in NHL history to score 100 goals and win the Stanley Cup with two different franchises.

Williams was named the 16th captain in franchise history on Sept. 13, 2018.

He played in 162 career NHL playoff games, registering 102 points (41g, 61a).

The Cobourg, Ont., native recorded 15 points (7g, 8a) in nine career Game 7s, which is the most career Game 7 points by any player in NHL history. Williams' teams posted an 8-1 record in Game 7s.



with files from Hurricnaes website