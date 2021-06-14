K9 Unit Assists in Drugs and Guns Bust in Windsor

A pair of handguns and a large quantity of illicit drugs are off the street following a bust by the Windsor Police Service.

The Drugs and Guns Unit began an investigation in May and on June 11 two male suspects were spotted, but fled from police on foot.

Thanks to the quick work of the K9 unit, one man was arrested nearby while the other was tracked down and arrested without incident.

Both suspects were found to be in possession of drugs and loaded firearms with overcapacity magazines.

Search warrants were executed at homes in the 200-block of Belleview Ave and 700-block of Pierre Ave where a large quantity of currency, 328 grams of fentanyl and 138 grams of cocaine were seized.

As a result, Stephon Ebanks-Ellis and Jordell Gran, both 23-years-old from Windsor, are facing a long list of drug and firearms related charges.

Anyone with more information about the case is asked to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.