K9 unit tracks down alleged car thieves in Lakeshore

A pair of would-be car thieves are facing charges thanks to the OPP's K9 unit.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers with the Lakeshore detachment responded to a report of a motor vehicle theft.

When they arrived at the scene, the owner of the stolen car told police the vehicle was in a ditch on Lakeshore Rd. 213 and two male suspects had fled on foot.

The K9 unit was called in and able to track down both men nearby.

As a result, 40-year-old Kyle Parent and 31-year-old Tristan Staschuk, both from Windsor, are facing several charges including theft under $5,000.

The pair will appear in court on Dec. 16.

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.