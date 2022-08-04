iHeartRadio
Kailer Yamamoto, Oilers agree to terms on two-year extension

Edmonton Oilers right wing Kailer Yamamoto tries to put the puck past Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray during second period NHL action Monday February 8, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

EDMONTON - Forward Kailer Yamamoto has agreed to terms on a two-year extension with the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

The deal will carry an average annual value of US$3.1 million.

Yamamoto, 23, set career highs in games played (81), goals (20), assists (21) and points (41) last season.

He also notched seven points (two goals, five assists) in 14 playoff games during the Oilers' run to the Western Conference finals.

A former first-round draft choice of Edmonton in 2017, Yamamoto has recorded 40 goals and 53 assists in 186 career games.

