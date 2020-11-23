Kanaan and Johnson to Drive for Ganassi

Tony Kanaan will pair with Jimmie Johnson next season and run the oval IndyCar races for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Johnson plans to compete only on road and street courses. That left four oval events open for the No. 48 Honda and Ganassi is bringing back Kanaan to fill the schedule.

Kanaan drove for Ganassi from 2014 through 2017. This last year was supposed to be Kanaan's farewell tour but the pandemic disrupted the Brazilian's plans.

Now he has a partial schedule for two years with Ganassi that gives him a chance at a proper retirement.

with files from (The Associated Press)