Kang, Linton tied for top spot heading into final round of Windsor Championship

Jeffrey Kang shot an 8-under 63 on Saturday and pulled into a tie for first place with 36-hole leader Ryan Linton at 20-under-par heading into the final round of PGA TOUR Canada's Windsor Championship.

Kang, whose round included a pair of eagles, was able to catch Linton, who had a pair of bogeys on the back nine and settled for a 68 on moving day at the Ambassador Golf Club.

Kang and Linton carry a one-shot lead on their next closest competitors, while both also mark their first time leading/co-leading a PGA TOUR Canada event heading into the final day of competition.

Kang, of Los Angeles, California, is playing in his third PGA TOUR Canada event of the season after spending most of his early summer on the Korn Ferry Tour.

He tied for 17th last week at the Osprey Valley Open, and the 63 he recorded on Saturday was his best score in a Tour event this year.

Linton, of Lake Forest, Illinois, had an eagle on the third hole, but couldn't find the same groove that allowed him to shoot 62-63 in the first two rounds.

He made three birdies to go along with two bogeys.

Tied for third at 19-under are Devon Bling, who shot 61 and moved up 23 spots, and Luke Schniederjans, who shot 63.

Both are looking for their first win on PGA TOUR Canada.

Knotted in fifth place at 18-under are Canadian Stuart Macdonald and the USA's Sam Choi and Alex Scott. Five players are tied for eighth, just three shots back at 17-under, including Canadians Noah Steele, Matthew Anderson and Lawren Rowe, along with Americans Cameron Sisk and Joey Vrzich.

Thomas DeMarco lives only four miles from the Ambassador Golf Club and is playing on a sponsor exemption. The LaSalle resident is a reinstated amateur who has anywhere from 30-50 fans following in the gallery and rewarded their support by making the cut. He shot 66 on Saturday and is tied for 19th at 14-under.

The scenario for the final day is similar to 2019, the last time the Windsor Championship was played, when 26 players entered the final round within four shots of the lead.

This year there are 22 players within six strokes of first place.