Kansas City Chiefs advance to Super Bowl 58

(Baltimore, MD) -- The Chiefs are heading to Super Bowl 58. Kansas City took down the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC Championship game at M&T Bank Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes completed 30-of-39 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown.

Travis Kelce had 11 catches for 116 yards and a score, while Isiah Pacheco rushed for 68 yards and a TD.

Deon Bush came down with a key interception to seal the win for Kansas City.

It's the fourth time in five seasons the Chiefs have advanced to the Super Bowl after winning the big game last year.

Lamar Jackson completed 20-of-37 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown to go along with the pick.

Zay Flowers corralled five balls for 115 yards and a touchdown, but also lost a costly fumble at the goal line.

Baltimore finishes its season 13-and-5 after heading into the playoffs as the Number-1 seed in the AFC.

— with files from MetroSource