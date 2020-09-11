Kansas City Opens NFL Season with a Win Over Houston

Just about the only thing that looked familiar about the NFL's long-awaited return Thursday night was the sight of Patrick Mahomes effortlessly leading the Kansas City Chiefs up and down the field.

The Super Bowl MVP threw for 211 yards and three touchdowns, Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran through the rain for 138 yards and another score, and the Chiefs began defence of their first championship in 50 years by beating the Houston Texans 34-20 before a physically-distanced crowd of about 17,000 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travis Kelce, Sammy Watkins and Tyreek Hill each caught TD passes for the Chiefs.

"I'm proud of our players but I'm also proud of our fans. They came out there. They were loud," said Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who claimed he didn't notice some booing from fans during a pregame moment of unity involving both teams.

"Obviously, our players, both sides of the ball and special teams, I thought they were solid," Reid continued. "For the first game there were some good things that were done, some great individual performances."

The Texans' Deshaun Watson threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score, but he also was under relentless pressure and was intercepted once.

David Johnson provided the biggest bright spot for Houston, running for 77 yards and a score.

With files from the Associated Press