Kansas City ready to celebrate its latest Super Bowl win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to clog the streets of downtown Kansas City to celebrate the 2023 Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Officials began planning Wednesday's parade even before the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

City leaders said 19 local and area law enforcement agencies, along with fire officials and transportation workers, are ready to provide protection as the team takes a victory lap through downtown Kansas City.

Most schools, many businesses and some government offices in the Kansas City metro area will be closed so people can celebrate.

The event starts at noon and will end with a victory rally at the city's Union Station.