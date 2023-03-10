Kaprizov to miss a month with injury

(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Wild will be without their superstar for almost a month.

The team announced Thursday that forward Kirill Kaprizov will miss three-to-four weeks with a lower-body injury.

Kaprizov left Wednesday's game against Winnipeg in the third period when Jets blue-liner Logan Stanley fell on top of him.

His current timeline has him returning in the last few weeks of the regular season.

Kaprizov has 39 goals and 35 assists in 65 games this season.

— with files from MetroSource