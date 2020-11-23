Kaschak Opposes Outsourcing City Caretaking Services

The next phase of contracting out caretaking services is up for discussion at Windsor City Council Monday.

Council of the day directed administration to proceed with a phased approach to contracting out caretaking services in an effort to save money back in March of 2016.

Phase II of the process calls for a request for proposal (RFP) to be awarded for staff at City Hall, but Ward 8 Councillor Gary Kaschak won't be supporting the move.

"I'm not for outsourcing; I'm definitely against it that. I don't think you every really save any money with all the turmoil that's involved when you take people's jobs away and try to place them into other jobs," he says. "It just doesn't work out that well in the big picture."

Kaschak says there is no positive outcome to shifting workers with CUPE 543 to vacant positions.

"People buy houses in the city, they buy cars and spend in our economy," he says. "I hate to see these jobs converted to some contracting firm that's likely going to come in from out of town and low ball the bid and cut corners on cleaning."

He expects some strong opinions on all sides of the council table.

"I think it's going to be a close vote, but I think we're going to have a good open debate and discussion and we'll see how it turns out from there," he added.

According to the report going before council just over $907,000 would be saved outsourcing caretaking services at the City Hall Campus over a three-year contract.

If council decides not to move forward with the plan, recruitment will need to begin immediately to fill current vacancies and continue to provide an adequate level of service.

Windsor City Council begins its live stream at 10 a.m.