Kathy Borrelli Named Conservative Candidate in Windsor-Tecumseh

The Windsor-Tecumseh Conservative Association has named Kathy Borrelli as its candidate in the upcoming federal election.

Borrelli, the wife of former Windsor city councillor Paul Borrelli, is a registered nurse who worked with Community Living Windsor for over 13 years.

According to a release from the association, she's also founded and operated several Windsor-based restaurants and nightclubs, worked in hospitality management at Casino Windsor, as a paediatric care nurse at Hotel Dieu-Grace Hospital, and has served as a clinical Instructor of Pediatrics at St. Clair College.

"I'm running in this election because the pandemic has put a terrible toll on Windsor-Tecumseh's employment, housing affordability, and mental health support. Canada's Recovery Plan tackles all of these issues head-on and the Conservative Party of Canada's platform will address the many problems that have arisen in our community as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," she says.

Also running in the riding, Liberal incumbent Irek Kusmierczyk, former New Democrat MP Cheryl Hardcastle and People's Party of Canada candidate Victor Green.

The federal election is set for September 20.