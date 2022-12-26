Kathy Whitworth, winningest golfer in history, dies at 83

Hall of Fame golfer Kathy Whitworth has died at the age of 83. Whitworth holds the record with 88 wins on the LPGA Tour.

That's one of the most famous records in golf because no one else has ever won more on any tour. Sam Snead and Tiger Woods have 82 wins on the PGA Tour. Whitworth died on Christmas Eve.

Her longtime partner says she was celebrating with family and friends.

Whitworth won the LPGA money title eight times and was player of the year seven times.

But she will also be defined by one number.

