Katie Couric announces breast cancer diagnosis

(New York, NY) -- Longtime news anchor Katie Couric is announcing she's been diagnosed with breast cancer.

In an Instagram post, Couric said in June, she learned of her condition and added she wanted to share her story as Breast Cancer Awareness Month approaches.

She went into more details about her diagnosis in an essay on her website and noted she lost her first husband and her sister from cancer.

Couric urged women to get their annual mammogram to find out if they need additional screening.

