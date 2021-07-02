Kautex Workers Give Thumbs Up to New Collective Agreement

Workers at Kautex in Windsor have a new collective agreement.

Unifor Local 195 President Emile Nabbout says the membership voted 90 per cent in favour of the three year deal.

He says it includes a 6.9 per cent wage increase over the life of the contract, a lump sum payment of $2,750, improvements to the pension plan along with health and welfare.

Nabbout says talks were challenging.

"We had some concerns at the beginning but as I said before, we have a great relationship with this employer but it was quite challenging because of the pandemic or because of the chip shortage or the company tried to remain competitive as well," says Nabbout.

He says the union and employer are very pleased with the ratification results.

"We were able to strike a deal and I think our members are very pleased and we are hoping that the employer continue investing in this facility and we believe the future of this company remains bright," he says.

The union and company reached the tentative deal last weekend.

There are roughly 250 employees at Kautex, which is part of the automobile parts manufacturing industry.