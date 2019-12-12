Kawhi Gets His Ring and a Win

On a night Kawhi Leonard was celebrated by Toronto Raptors fans, he showed them just what they're missing this season.

In his first trip to Toronto since leaving for Los Angeles in the off-season, Leonard had 23 points to lead the Clippers to a 112-92 rout of his former team.

Pascal Siakam had 24 points for the Raptors (16-8), in their fourth loss in five games. It was Toronto's third consecutive loss at home after going a franchise-record 9-0 to start the season.

OG Anunoby had 13 points and seven rebounds, Marc Gasol added 11 rebounds to go with nine points and Terrence Davis chipped in with 10 points for Toronto.

Leonard, who earned Finals MVP to cap the Raptors' historic playoff run, shot 8-for-14 on the night, adding six assists and five rebounds for the Clippers (19-7), who won for the ninth time in 11 outings.

The game had been circled on Raptors' fans calendars since the season schedule was released.

The Scotiabank Arena crowd of 20,144 gave Leonard a rousing hero's welcome, chanting ``M-V-P!'' as he received his NBA championship ring.

