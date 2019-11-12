Kawhi's Clippers Top Toronto

The Toronto Raptors hung around for three quarters in L-A, but went missing when it mattered.

Kawhi Leonard had 12 points and 11 rebounds against his former team as his Clippers beat Toronto 98-88 at Staples Center.

The Raptors went into the fourth quarter up five points but were outscored 25-10 down the stretch.

In other NBA action on Monday, Andrew Wiggins went off for a game-high 33 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves topped the Detroit Pistons 120-114.

Karl-Anthony Towns tallied 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Minnesota, which moved to 6-and-4 on the season.

Luke Kennard netted 25 points to pace the Pistons, who dropped to 4-and-7.

Blake Griffin scored 19 points in his season debut and Langston Galloway had 18 off the pine in the setback.

With files from Canadian Press