Kayaker Rescued from Detroit River

A 33-year-old man had to be rescued from the Detroit River.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say two members of Windsor Detachment Border Integrity, Marine Operations rescued the man from the water early Sunday afternoon.

According to the RCMP, the marine officers were on patrol near Peche Island when they saw a man in the water near an overturned kayak and also saw another man in a kayak trying to help him.

The officers were able to pull the man into the police boat where he was able to warm up in the heated cabin.

Police say the water temperature was 7.3 degrees Celsius and the man started to lose control of his limbs.

Both kayakers had life jackets on which police believe likely saved the man’s life.