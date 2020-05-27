Kayaker Rescued from Lake St. Clair near Belle River

Ontario Provincial Police in Lakeshore are reminding all boaters to always wear a life jacket and take necessary safety precautions when hitting the water.

This comes after a marine incident near Belle River on Sunday.

The OPP says around 8 a.m., a male kayaker fell in Lake St. Clair and was heard yelling for help.

According to police, the kayaker was rescued by passengers from a boat after they heard the call for help.

Police say the man was taken to hospital and was treated for hypothermia.