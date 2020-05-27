iHeartRadio
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Kayaker Rescued from Lake St. Clair near Belle River

AM800-News-OPP-table-Logo

Ontario Provincial Police in Lakeshore are reminding all boaters to always wear a life jacket and take necessary safety precautions when hitting the water.

This comes after a marine incident near Belle River on Sunday.

The OPP says around 8 a.m., a male kayaker fell in Lake St. Clair and was heard yelling for help.

According to police, the kayaker was rescued by passengers from a boat after they heard the call for help. 

Police say the man was taken to hospital and was treated for hypothermia.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE