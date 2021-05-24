Kayakers Rescued by Police after Capsizing in the Detroit River

It's been a busy Victoria Day Weekend for Windsor Police Service's Marine Unit.

Police came to the aid of two kayakers Sunday after they capsized on the Detroit River near the Windsor Yacht Club at around 12:30 p.m.

The pair suffered a touch of hypothermia, but were otherwise unharmed, according to police.

Windsor police are still in the midst of a search effort just up the river near Sand Point Beach.

Police were called to the beach at the mouth of the Detroit River on Lake St. Clair Saturday for a person in distress.

That search is still ongoing as of Sunday night.