Kayakers Rescued from Detroit River near Stony Island

Two kayakers are recovering after being rescued from the Detroit River.

The father of one of the kayakers contacted the Grosse Ile Police Department around 10 p.m. Monday to report them missing in the Detroit River near Stony Island.

Police in Grosse Ille, Michigan then reached out to the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol station in Gibraltar, Michigan assistance.

The Gibraltar station's marine unit was nearby and began a search of the area, locating the kayakers around 10:45 p.m.

According to U.S. Customs, one of the kayaks had overturned and one person was in the water when they were found.

Both boaters were found in good health despite their adventure, were pulled from the water and transported to shore on the Border Patrol vessel.

Officials say both kayakers declined medical assistance.