Keating Claims Lalonde Trophy

The Ontario Hockey League announced that Austen Keating of the Ottawa 67's is the 2019-20 recipient of the Leo Lalonde Memorial Trophy awarded annually to the OHL's Overage Player of the Year.

Keating recorded 89 points including 32 goals and 57 assists over 58 games to go with a plus/minus rating of plus-58.

He finished tied for third in 67's team scoring and second among OHL overage skaters, one point back of teammate Joseph Garreffa.

His season included 28 different multi-point performances headlined by a career-high seven point effort that yielded three goals and four assists on Nov. 27 at Kingston.

A 21-year-old native of Guelph, Keating was originally a first round (16th overall) pick by Ottawa in the 2015 OHL Priority Selection.

He wraps up his OHL career as the only player in 67's franchise history to play in over 300 career regular season games while racking up over 300 points in the process.

His 309 career games rank third in franchise history while his 325 points (113-212--325) place him 12th, a figure that marks the highest career total of any active OHL player.

Keating finished tied for third as the most underrated player in the Eastern Conference in the 2019-20 OHL Coaches Poll.

Upon season's end, he made a commitment to attend the University of New Brunswick for the 2020-21 season, preparing to suit up for the defending AUS champion Reds men's hockey program.

