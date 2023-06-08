Keep your eyes open for tiny doors in Essex

An Essex man inspired by an artistic movement in the U.S. is trying to bring the same fun to Essex County.

Bernie Richard has been making tiny decorative doors that have been placed at various locations across Essex, many that were requested by businesses in the community.

Richard, a retired Windsor Assembly Plant worker, has enjoyed woodworking for years.

The 65-year-old decided to start making the unique doors after he caught sight of Tiny Doors ATL in Atlanta, a community art project that makes tiny doors that are designed to reflect the spirit, architecture, and other unique elements of the surrounding community.

Bernie Richard says it's just for fun.

"Parents will take their kids out and say 'look at the little tiny doors.' The kids will wonder what's inside of them. Somebody will ask me and I'll say, 'you'll never know until you open one,'" he says.

Bernie Richard presents a tiny door to Kimberly Seguin-Gauthier, owner of Essex Home Hardware. June 5, 2023. (Photo: Bernie Richard/Essex Tiny Doors Facebook page)

Richard says he's had requests from different businesses in town to put a tiny door at their location.

"I get people messaging me or going on my social media saying 'I found your tiny doors and my kids were fascinated by it, they wondered what's behind it,'" he says.

While the doors don't actually open, each is unique in how their designed.

Richard has a Facebook group called Essex Tiny Doors, which displays some of the doors he's made for people and businesses in the community.

At the end of the day, he hopes people enjoy them and the fun of spotting a tiny door somewhere in Essex.

Some of the businesses displaying a tiny door include Essex Home Hardware, Ice Cool Treats and Blimeys British Store & Gift Shop.