The Windsor Express put on a show in front of the hometown crowd Friday night.

They beat the Kitchener-Waterloo Titans 99-87 at the WFCU Centre.

Windsor's Shaquille Keith was named player of the game putting up 20-points while pulling down four rebounds.

Next up for the Express, a trip up the 401 for a showdown with their rivals the London Lightning Saturday night.

Teams tip off at Budweiser Gardens at 7pm.