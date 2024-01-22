Kelce scores twice and Chiefs beat Bills 27-24 to advance to face Ravens in AFC championship

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - Travis Kelce caught two touchdown passes and the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to their sixth straight AFC championship game following a 27-24 divisional round playoff win over the Buffalo Bills.

Isiah Pacheco scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 4-yard run 40 seconds into the fourth quarter in a game the teams traded leads five times.

The Chiefs clinched the win by running out the clock after Buffalo's Tyler Bass missed a 44-yard field goal attempt wide right with 1:43 remaining.

The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs move on to face the conference's top-seeded Baltimore Ravens.