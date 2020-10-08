Kenin Will Face Swiatek In French Final

Sofia Kenin has reached her second Grand Slam final of the year after beating Petra Kvitova at the French Open.

Kenin eliminated Kvitova 6-4, 7-5 in the semifinals in Paris.

The 21-year-old American won the Australian Open for her first major trophy. Now she will face 19-year-old Iga Swiatek of Poland in Saturday's championship match.

Swiatek became the lowest-ranked finalist at Roland Garros since WTA computer rankings began in 1975 by defeating Nadia Podoroska 6-2, 6-1.

Kenin is seeded fourth. Swiatek is ranked 54th. They have never faced each other in a tour-level match.

