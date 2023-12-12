Kenneth Law facing 14 charges of 2nd-degree murder in addition to previous charges

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - An Ontario man accused of sending lethal substances to people who later took their own lives has been charged with 14 counts of second-degree murder in addition to his previous 14 charges of counselling and aiding suicide, for a total of 28 charges.

Police announced the new charges against Kenneth Law this morning, and say all charges he faces relate to the same 14 victims in Ontario, who were between the ages of 16 and 36.

Law's lawyer says his client will be pleading not guilty to the new murder charges.

Police have alleged that Law, who is from Mississauga, Ont., ran several websites that were used to sell sodium nitrite and other items that can be used for self-harm, shipping them to people in more than 40 countries.

Authorities in other Canadian regions and in other countries have said they are investigating possible links between deaths in their jurisdictions and Law's alleged activities.

British police have said they identified 232 people in the United Kingdom, 88 of whom died, who bought products from Canada-based websites allegedly linked to Law.