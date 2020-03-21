Kenny Rogers Dead at 81

Actor-singer Kenny Rogers has died.

Rogers, 81, was under hospice care and died at home in Sandy Springs of natural causes, according to a spokesperson. A post on Rogers' Twitter account says he was surrounded by his family.

The Houston-born performer won three Grammys and was the star of TV movies based on "The Gambler" and other songs, making him a superstar in the '70s and '80s.

"Kenny was one of those artists who transcended beyond one format and geographic borders,'" says Sarah Trahern, chief executive officer of the Country Music Association. "He was a global superstar who helped introduce country music to audiences all around the world."

Rogers was a five-time CMA Award winner, as well as the recipient of the CMA's Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013, the same year he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. He received 10 awards from the Academy of Country Music. He sold more than 47 million records in the United States alone, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.