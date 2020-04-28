Kenseth to get Larson's Ride

Former NASCAR champion Matt Kenseth will replace fired driver Kyle Larson for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Kenseth, one of five drivers in NASCAR history to win a Cup Series championship, rookie of the year award and the Daytona 500, had been retired since the 2017 season and got the job ahead of Ganassidevelopment driver Ross Chastain,who was assumed to be the leading contender as Larson's replacement.

Larson was fired two weeks ago for using a racial slur during a live stream of a virtual race.



with files from Associated Press