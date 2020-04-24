Kentucky Derby to Hold at Home Party

Churchill Downs will recognize the first Saturday in May with a ``Kentucky Derby at Home'' online party, highlighted by a virtual Derby featuring 13 former Triple Crown winners in an effort to raise $2 million for COVID-19 relief.

The 146th Kentucky Derby was postponed from May 2 to Sept. 5 because of public health concerns about pandemic, the first time horse racing's marquee event won't run on its traditional day since 1945.

The computer-generated Derby created by Inspired Entertainment will feature past Triple Crown champions using data algorithms, including historical handicapping information for each horse to determine the probability of potential finishing positions.

Participants who choose the winner will have the chance to win a Kentucky Derby VIP Experience.

The virtual Derby will be shown May 2 on NBC during a special broadcast featuring the 2015 Kentucky Derby, when American Pharoah began his Triple Crown run.

with files from Assocated Press