Kershaw Steps Up to the Plate

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is doing what he can to help people affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The three-time National League Cy Young Award-winner and his wife are kicking off a fundraising campaign to benefit organizations in southern California and Texas.

Every donation made during the two-week campaign by Kershaw's Challenge will be matched dollar-for-dollar .

The Kershaw's say part of the funds will go to the Dream Center in Los Angeles -- which is serving 13-thousand meals a day during the pandemic.

The rest will go to Behind Every Door in Dallas -- which provides boxes filled with food essentials that families need.

Donations can be made at kershawschallenge.com/covid19.

with files from Associated Press