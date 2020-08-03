Keselowski Wins at Loudon

Brad Keselowski has won at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, his third victory of the NASCAR season and 33rd of his career.

Keselowski swapped stage wins with Denny Hamlin and took the checkered flag 1.647 seconds ahead of Hamlin.

Martin Truex Jr. was third after working his way back from the rear of the field because of a penalty for a runaway tire in the pits. Joey Logano was fourth and Kevin Harvick fifth.

Also in Motor Sports on Sunday, Lewis Hamilton held on to win the British Grand Prix despite a puncture on the last lap.

It's his 87th career victory, four-behind Formula One all-time leader Michael Schumacher.

The championship leader's record-extending seventh Silverstone win saw him finish six seconds ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen.



with files from Associated Press