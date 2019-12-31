Keuchel Signs Deal with White Sox

The Chicago White Sox and 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel have finalized a three-year, $55.5 million contract.

Keuchel will earn $18 million in salary each of the next three seasons. The White Sox hold a $20 million option for 2023 with a $1.5 million buyout.

The 31-year-old left-hander won the Cy Young Award with the Houston Astros in 2015. He went 8-8 with a 3.75 ERA for the Braves this year.

In other major league contract developments:

The Blue Jays have agreed to a one-year, $4 million, one-year contract with free agent Travis Shaw.

The infielder hit .157 with seven homers and 16 RBIs in 86 games for Milwaukee last season.

The 29-year-old Shaw has a .243 career batting average over five big league seasons with the Brewers and Red Sox.