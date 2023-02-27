Kevin Hart returning to Caesars Windsor

Funny man Kevin Hart is returning to Caesars Windsor.

He's bringing his 'Reality Check' tour to The Colosseum stage on Sunday, May 21.

Hart last performed at the casino in the fall of 2015.

Photo courtesy: Kevin Hart's Twitter account (@KevinHart4real)

His 'Reality Check' tour was named the "Number One Comedy Tour of 2022" by Billboard and he was also awarded the People's Choice Award for "Comedy Act of 2022."

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10am.

Caesars Windsor says the Reality Check tour is a phone-free experience.

According to the casino, use of phones, smartwatches, and accessories will not be permitted in the performance space.

Caesars says "upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smartwatches, and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue."