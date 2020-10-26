Khabib Retires From UFC

Just as UFC's Eagle was flying, it decided to leave the coop. Khabib "The Eagle" Nurmagomedov returned to the octogon to unify his UFC Lightweight title by beating Justin Gaethje by submission at UFC 254 on Fight Island in the United Arab Emirates, only to announce his retirement shortly after the match.

Following the stoppage of the fight, Khabib motioned to his corner to not celebrate, instead dropped to his knees in the middle of the ring and began to cry.

His father, Abdulmanap, died of COVID at 57 in July and he had dedicated the fight to his late father.

Khabib finishes his career 29-and-oh and ranked second in the UFC as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the promotion.

with files from Associated Press