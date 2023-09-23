Kidney Walk returns on Sunday

For the first time in three years, the Kidney Walk will return to form for an in person fundraiser this Sunday, with friends, family and members of the community coming together to show their support for their loved ones living with kidney disease.

The walk will begin at the WFCU Centre and then head over to Aspen Lake off of McHugh Street.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., with the walk set to start at 10 a.m.

Shannon Van Watteghem-Levasseur, Fund and Community Development Officer, Kidney Foundation Canada - Windsor Chapter says the number of kidney patients is increasing steadily.

"One in ten people will now be diagnosed with some type of kidney disease."

She says funds raised will go to support the programs and services of the Kidney Foundation.

"Our short-term financial assistance program, our living organ donation reimbursement program, our travel loans program, bursaries, summer camps and our educational programs."

Van Watteghem-Levasseur says those interested can register as a team or as an individual all while raising money for a good cause...

"Our fundraising goal is $35,000 and overall, the overall fundraising goal is $700,000."

The Kidney Walk is the Kidney Foundation’s largest community fundraiser taking place in twenty-eight communities this Fall.

Registered participants who raise $100 or more will have the opportunity to receive a Kidney Walk t-shirt.

You can find more information on the Windsor-Essex Kidney Walk here: https://kidney.akaraisin.com/ui/ONWALKS23/g/40205