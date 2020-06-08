Kids First Food Bank Reopens Near Downtown Windsor

A downtown Windsor food bank has re-opened its doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kids First Food Bank on Howard Avenue closed in mid-March because it wasn't set up for physical distancing, so it transferred operations to a west end food bank which was able to stay open.

Executive Director Angela Yakonich says they noticed that people were still showing up at their doors on Howard Avenue so safety measures have now been implemented which includes plexiglass and a window for people to get their food.

"We were really seeing a need for something closer to downtown, a lot of people were still showing up at our door so we took measures to make our food bank safer," says Yakonich,

Even though some measures have been put in place, Yakonich says the grocery style version of the food bank, has stopped for now.

"Unfortunately we aren't going to be able to operate that way for a significant amount of time,” she says. “We don't know, this could be our new normal."

Yakonich adds only one family will be allowed in at a time and there are markers on the sidewalk outside to ensure physical distancing.

For the first few weeks, the food bank will only be open on Mondays and Fridays from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.