Kiermaier, Springer lift Blue Jays over Tigers 9-3 in Toronto's home opener

TORONTO - Outfielders Kevin Kiermaier and George Springer had back-to-back homers in the fifth inning as the Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers 9-3 on Tuesday in Toronto's home opener.

Alejandro Kirk had a three-run homer and an RBI single for the Blue Jays (7-4), who started the season on a 10-game road trip due to renovations at Rogers Centre.

Matt Chapman and Bo Bichette added their own solo shots for Toronto before Brandon Belt drove in a run with a base hit.

Starting pitcher Alek Manoah earned a no decision, giving up three runs on four hits and five walks over 4 1/3 innings, striking out three.

Zach Pop of Brampton, Ont., Erik Swanson, Yimi Garcia and Anthony Bass combined for 4 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball.

Nick Maton's three-run homer in the second inning gave Detroit (2-8) an early lead but the Tigers still stumbled to their fifth consecutive loss.