King Charles III has cancer and is receiving treatment, Buckingham Palace says

King Charles has been diagnosed with "a form of cancer,” and will be postponing public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday.

Doctors made the discovery while the King was undergoing tests for his enlarged prostate. The statement did not specify which form of cancer doctors had found.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” reads a statement from Buckingham Palace.

However, the King will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual, the statement goes on to say.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure,” the statement continues.

“He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

In late January, the 75-year-old King was hospitalized at the private London Clinic to undergo a planned “corrective procedure” for his enlarged prostate.

Charles, who ascended the throne 16 months ago, was diagnosed with the benign condition on Jan. 17 after he experienced undisclosed symptoms. He had reportedly opted to share news of the procedure publically to encourage other men to seek treatment for similar ailments – a suggestion shared again on Monday:

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” reads the statement.

But CTV royal commentators Richard Berthelsen and Afua Hagan say the palace may also be trying to avoid rumours circulating about the king’s condition.

Bethelsen said this level of transparency from the palace is “unprecedented.”

“It simply would not have happened in the reign of Elizabeth II,” he told CTV News Channel.

For now, King Charles is expected to be able to continue his constitutional duties as king. If he has to step further away from public life, councillors of state – designated members of the royal family – will step in.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the King will be in his thoughts as he undergoes cancer treatment. "We're sending him our very best wishes – and hoping for a fast and full recovery," he said in a post on social media.