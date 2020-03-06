Kings Blank Leafs in Shootout



Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe scored in the shootout, and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 1-0 Thursday night for their fourth consecutive victory.

Jonathan Quick made 36 saves in his 52nd career shutout for the Kings, while Frederik Andersen made 30 saves in his 19th career shutout for the Leafs.

The Maple Leafs were shut out for the first time all season, while the Kings were shut out for the sixth time this season.

Kopitar finally became the first person to put the puck in the net in the third round, but William Nylander matched him. After Kempe scored, Mitch Marner lost control of the puck to seal it for Los Angeles.

Toronto has lost on the first two stops of its three-game California road trip.

with files from (The Associated Press)