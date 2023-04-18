Kings edge Oilers 4-3 in OT to take early lead in playoff series

EDMONTON - Alex Iafallo scored the overtime winner for the Los Angeles Kings in a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers to open their first-round playoff series Monday.

Iafallo scored a power-play goal at 9:19 of OT by converting a Victor Arvidsson feed from behind the net.

Adrian Kempe scored twice and Anze Kopitar had a goal and three assists for Los Angeles, which held Oilers captain and NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid off the scoresheet.

Kings goaltender Joonas Korpisalo made 38 saves for the win.

Leon Draisaitl countered with a pair of goals and Evan Bouchard also scored for the Oilers (50-23-9), who ranked second in the Pacific Division this season ahead of third-seeded Kings (47-25-10).

Oilers starter Stuart Skinner stopped 31 shots in his NHL playoff debut.