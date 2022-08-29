Kingsville approves designs for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation banners

Designs for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation banners have been approved for Kingsville.

The designs for street pole banners which will hang throughout September each year, to commemorate National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, were approved during Monday night's Special Council Meeting.

In June 2021, the Federal Government passed legislation to make September 30th National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

This announcement followed the shocking discovery of a burial site with hundreds of unmarked graves at a former residential school in British Columbia. Shortly after, the remains of another 751 people, mainly Indigenous children, were discovered at a former school in Saskatchewan.

More than 300 other potential burial sites have been identified, and searches continue across Canada.

Kingsville is looking to draw attention to this important day with a series of street pole banners.

The eagle, narwhal and beaded flower represent the First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples and have been drawn into the banners. The stars represent the children who never made it home from residential schools.

The artwork selected was hand-drawn by local artist, Danny Dumont.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Town of Kingsville