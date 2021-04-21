Kingsville Blaze Investigated as Arson

A Monday morning fire in Kingsville is being called an arson.

Around 4:15 a.m., OPP and the Kingsville Fire Department responded to the 1300 block of Road 3 East for the blaze that the Ontario Fire Marshal's office has since been called in to investigate.

According to police, preliminary investigation has also shown a cannabis act violation, which the Community Street Crimes Unit and Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team will be investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.