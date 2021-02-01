Kingsville Cancels 2021 Highland Games due to COVID-19

The Town of Kingsville has announced the cancellation of the 2021 Highland Games.

Mayor Nelson Santos says it's the second straight year the games have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Santos says the town's Highland Games Committee made the recommendation which was supported by council.

He says participatants have not had a chance to practice or prepare.

"You look at the pipe bands obviously throughout the year haven't had the same opportunity to train or compete as they typically would again because of the pandemic and then the heavy games, the dance competitions, all those really have an essence of continued practice," he says.

Santos says the organizing committee is looking at some different options for 2021.

"We heard from the members that they're looking at some potential other alternatives in terms of a smaller scale and maybe virtual kind of events to make up for some of that aspects," he says.

Santos also says that the games will return in 2022 and have already been secheduled for June 25.

"It's been part of the heritage and culture for a long time and seeing those efforts to bring it back is truly worth recognizing," he says.

The games were scheduled to take place this year on June 26.

The event returned in 2019 for the first time since the early 1980s.

The games feature traditional events like caber toss, tug-of-war and dance competitions.