Kingsville church providing turkey dinner to community

A holiday tradition returns to Kingsville this week.

Kingsville Community Church is hosting its annual 'To Kingsville and County With Love' free holiday meal.

Lead Pastor Tom Harmon says the event has been happening for 20-years.

He says the church is continuing with a drive-in, pick-up style event instead of a sit down meal.

Harmon says it feels good giving back to the community.

"It's a turkey dinner with all the fixings, homestyle, home cooked and we just look forward to putting this on," says Harmon. "We have done this now for 20-years and we appreciate all the volunteers that help us and every year it just seems to be a terrific event."

An undated photo of Kingsville Community Church at 1860 Division Rd. N in Kingsville. (Photo courtesy of www.kingsvillechurch.com)

He says the event brings the community together.

"It's an exciting day as people are driving in," he says. "We really appreciate the groups that help us, the volunteers that help us."

Harmon says community members can still register online to receive a meal.

The event takes place on Thursday at the church on Division Road North.

Last year, more than 300 meals were provided.