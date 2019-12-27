Kingsville Church to Host Turkey Dinner

A Kingsville church is putting on its traditional Christmas dinner for the community.

The 17th annual "To Kingsville and County with Love" turkey dinner is set for Saturday night at the Royal Canadian Legion on Division Rd.

The dinner is put on by Kingsville Community Church.

Pastor Tom Harmon says the dinner is open to any and all from the region.

"It's for everybody who feels that they would like to get together with other people and come out and people often bring their families, year after year people make it a family event," says Harmon.

Turkey about to be carved (Photo courtesy Morguefile.com via @Seeman)

He says last year close to 500 people attended and he's expecting the same this year.

"People come from Windsor, from Essex, from Wheatley, of course from Kingsville, Leamington all over and we just have a wonderful time," says Harmon. "It's just a wonderful community get together and free dinner."

This year's dinner includes two sittings.

The first will take place at 3:30pm while the second seating begins at 5:30pm.

- with files from AM800's Patty Handysides