Kingsville Closes Town Hall to Walk-Ins due to COVID-19

The Town of Kingsville is closing town hall to walk-ins starting Monday.

According to the town, the move is in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases across the region.

Officials say in-person visits will be by appointment only moving forward.

All visitors must wear a mask and complete a screening checklist before entering the building, according to the release.

Town staff will continue to respond to inquiries by phone and email and 24/7 access to self-serve resources is still available through the town's website.

Officials say residents can still drop off physical documents at town hall through the night deposit box.

